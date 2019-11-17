By Festus Ahon, Asaba

President of National Council for Women Societies, NCWS, Delta State chapter, Mrs. Helen Tsitse Bob-Manuel has restated the determination of the Society to promote gender equality and protection of women and children’s rights in Nigeria.

Speaking during a 3-day workshop organized by the NCWS, Delta State chapter on the Role of the Family in Nation Building with the theme: ‘Family the Bedrock of the Nation’ in Asaba, Bob-Manuel said the Society was making success in its crusade for gender equality, adding that Nigerian women were now holding different political positions in the country.

Insisting that the family was the most important agent of socialization that helps any country in nation-building, she commended the wife of the Governor of the State, Dame Edit Okowa, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Flora Alanta and other stakeholders for their immense support over the years towards ensuring the reposition of women to inculcate good moral upbringing, norms and best societal values on their children.

Bob-Manuel said the NCWS was the voice of the voiceless women in the country, adding that “the Society has played vital role in the area of girl child Education, Children health, making case for vulnerable children, PVC sensitization, women involvement in Politics, Agriculture, empowerment and others through trainings, workshops, sensitizations, and various advocacy exercises”.

According to her, “NCWS is a non- political, non- governmental organization founded in 1958 and incorporated in 1965 as the umbrella organizations of all-women groups, associations in Nigeria and other affiliated groups within and outside the country with structures in the 36 states of the Federation and FCT, Abuja and the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

The incoming Vice-Chancellor of the Delta State University, Abraka, Prof Andy Egwuyenga, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and other notable resource persons who also spoke during the workshop, harped on the need for parents and guardians to properly monitor, train and nurture their children to be good persons in the society and their families.

