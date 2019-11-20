We’ll continue to work for Edo people – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has assured that his government will continue to deliver on the mandate of building a total society that caters to the collective needs for the greatest number of people in the state.

According to Obaseki, despite the uncertain political environment in Edo State, his administration will not relent in its vision to deepen socio-economic development and consolidate on the march for a truly productive and progressive state.

He noted that the state has in the past three years of his government recorded massive improvements in social welfare, economic growth, governance and infrastructure projects, which are spread across basic education, primary health care reforms, health insurance, sporting infrastructure, urban renewal, security and industrialisation, civil service and judicial reforms, job creation, among others.

Governor Obaseki said, “In the past three years, we have recorded astounding achievements at a time our resources took hits from global economic headwinds, which caused many sub-national entities in our category to be unable to meet up with even the most basic responsibilities of government, such as payment of salaries, pensions, among other duties.

“Compared to our peers across the country, we have done far much more for our people, ensuring that our workers are not just promptly paid and pensioners well taken care of, but also that the work environment is remodelled for efficiency; roads are constructed and maintained, and new physical infrastructure projects are completed.”

The governor added, “Basic and technical education is re-enacted to improve learning outcomes; primary healthcare is made more responsive and accessible across the state; affordable housing is catered for, among a long list of other key achievements that cut across different spheres of the state’s socio-economic landscape.

“We appreciate Edo people for the continued support, which has ensured that we deliver on the mandate of building a total society that caters to the collective needs of the greatest number of people in the state. I believe we can do even much more as we consolidate on our strategic plans to build a prosperous state.”

Vanguard Nigeria News