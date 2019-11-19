We will not compromise our statutory responsibility, IPAN warns manufacturers

By Chioma Obinna

Irked by the quality of foods and medicines in circulation, the Registrar of the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria, IPAN, Mr. Aliyu Angara, has urged manufacturers to desist from subverting analytical laboratory practice and regulation in Nigeria.

Speaking in Lagos on its 28th Mandatory Continuous Professional Development, MCPD, workshop holding today in Lagos, Angara warned stakeholders who indulge in unwholesome practices to stop as IPAN was poised to evolve solutions towards overcoming the challenges affecting the analytical laboratory practices in Nigeria.

The Registrar, who explained that Testing Laboratory Analysts was key in Nigeria’s quest towards economic self-sufficiency, said they will not compromise its statutory responsibility of ensuring the enforcement of analytical laboratory standards in the country.

“Testing Laboratory Analysts in the country are key in Nigeria’s quest towards economic self-sufficiency. They form the critical mass of the required experts that ascertain products quality, safety and efficacy”.”

“The game-changer in the modern-day international trade is product quality and safety and not necessarily the quantum of production. It goes without saying that the challenges facing analysts need to be identified and addressed squarely once and for all, in order to assist the nation’s quest towards economic eldorado and self-sufficiency.”

He said for those who see Nigeria as fertile ground for unwholesome practices IPAN cannot compromise standards.

“It cannot continue. And that is part of what we want to canvass during the forthcoming workshop and conference in Lagos. I wish to call on all stakeholders to accord recognition and adequately remunerate Testing Laboratory Analysts in the country,” he said.

Further, he said the two-day workshop with the theme “Contemporary Analytical Laboratory Practice: Overcoming Sectorial Challenges, will X-ray and bring up-to-date the standards and regulatory environment in analytical laboratory practice in Nigeria with reference to international best practices.

“It will bring to the fore the sectoral challenges in the practice of the profession and proffer implementable solutions towards overcoming the challenges as well as to identify emerging sectoral opportunities in the practice of the profession and evolve strategies towards maximising the opportunities.

On his part, 1st Vice Chairman, Dr. Femi Oyediran, who also doubles as President, Society of Testing Laboratory Analysts of Nigeria (SOTLAN) also emphasised on the need for synergy between Analytical Laboratories and Medical Laboratories towards achieving a healthy nation.

“Analytical Laboratories and Medical Laboratories are in the same business of laboratories. It’s only the metrics is what we analyse that is different. The medical laboratories deal more with the humans, while analytical laboratories deal more with preventive medicine.

“So we need to work together and won’t see ourselves as enemies because even the standard applicable to analytical laboratory and the one applicable to the medical laboratories are the same. So we’re under the same body and should be working together,” he added.