We will ensure fundamental human rights of Lagosians ― New Lagos CP

*Says DPOs will be put on their toes to fight crime

By Evelyn Usman

The new Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has said that the command during his reign as its boss, would ensure that the fundamental human rights of Lagosians guaranteed.

To this end, he said all Divisional Police Officers would be put on their toes, even as he assured that crime, particularly, cultism, would be fought to a standstill in the state.

Odumosu, made the promise while taking over the command’s baton of leadership from his predecessor, Assistant-Inspector -General of Police, AIG Zubairu Muazu, at the command’s headquarters, Ikeja, today.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria.