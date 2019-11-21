Breaking News
We stand with management in enforcing discipline in Queen’s College ― PTA caretaker committee

On 8:35 amIn Educationby

Elizabeth Uwandu

The Caretaker Committee, Queen’s College Parent Teacher’s Association, has issued statements on the viral video of a scuffle between a parent and the school securities over a ‘Queen’ who fixed eyelashes and artificial nail to the school on Monday.

According to the caretaker committee, they condemned the action of the Queen’s mother and declare their support to the school management in enforcing discipline in the school.

The committee also said they intend to meet with the parent of the girl and the girl to be able to find common ground in other to prevent a repeat of such incidence.

“The lesson we need to take home on this, is simply that Queen’s College will not tolerate violation of its well-settled rules and regulations,” they added.

