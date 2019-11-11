We ‘ll partner with traditional rulers, others in governance — Lyon

By Samuel Oyadongha

THE All Progressive Congress, APC, Candidate, Chief David Lyon, has promised to adopt direct interactions with traditional rulers and the people of the state through visits and town hall meeting with communities over issues of insecurity and governance, if elected.

He said his aim to become the governor of the state is to make Bayelsa liveable by tackling insecurity with the support of the traditional rulers and the various groups.

READ ALSO;

Lyon, who made this known weekend during a campaign interaction with the Okpoma Council of Chiefs and the Chiefs of Odioma kingdom in Twon Brass, Brass Local Government Area of the state, said traditional rulers are core stakeholders in the governance of the state, hence when voted into office, “they shall be adequately consulted and their welfare shall also be prioritized.”

“Today’s visit is to introduce ourselves to you that we are here for our state wide electioneering campaigns and to plead with you to further introduce us to your people as the right party and candidates for the November 16 election. Brass is too important not to be connected by road from Ogbia-Nembe. We shall build road to connect Brass to the state capital, via Ogbia-Nembe. “This will enhance the economic fortunes of the state and transform it to a modern city. But I cannot do this alone with my running mate, let’s come together and make Bayelsa great. Successive governments have expended our resources without adequately impacting our dear state. With your support we can develop the state and specifically Brass. Let’s work as one family and we shall form a unified government. I am a peaceful man and we shall endeavour to make Bayelsa peaceful.”

READ ALSO:

Speaking on behalf of the Okpoama Council of Chiefs, HRM King Ebitimi Banigo expressed concern over the rising disenchantment of the people of the state over the failure of the state to achieve true governance and development.

“I have listened to the cries of our people here in Okpoama Kingdom and also in Odioma Kingdom, I listened to the total dismay, what has happened to our dear people of Bayelsa State. Unfortunately, most of you may not be aware, I was one of the original discussants to the creation of our Bayelsa State and thanks to God we got this state.

“Since then I have been involved with this struggle, not just for Bayelsa State, but for the Ijaw race right from the time I was a student in 1966. We have tried different experiments to launch Ijaw nation and Bayelsa State on the path of development, but I am sad to say that we are far from achieving our aims and our goals.

“So without saying much, ordinarily as a royal father I am to bless candidates running for the political offices, but as some of us have come together, we have to work for the progress our people. This means that we will have to stand up against those who had failed us, there is no question of saying since you are a royal father you are supposed to tolerate.”