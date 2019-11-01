Water Supply: DTHA Water Committee visits ministry, pledges collaboration

By Perez Brisibe

Water Resources Development Committee of the Delta State House of Assembly has promised to support initiatives for the reactivation of existing water schemes across the state.

The Committee’s Chairman, Hon. Peter Uviejitobor, made the promise when he led other members of the committee on a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the State Ministry of Water Resources Development in Asaba.

Uviejitobor and his team, including Honorables Austin Uroye, Charles Onyiyere, Emmanuel Sinebe, Asupa Forteta and Pat Ajudua, were received on arrival by the Commissioner in charge of the ministry, Martins Okonta.

The lawmaker said the visit was to familiarize members of the committee with the officials of the ministry, including heads of parastatals under it, ahead of the presentation of the 2020 budget proposals to the state assembly and budget defence by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Hon. Uviejitobor who is the member representing Udu constituency in the House pointed out the need for a robust synergy between the committee and the ministry for enhanced efficiency.

He said the committee should be properly acquainted with the challenges facing the ministry to enable it assist in finding solutions to them.

He stressed further that there was the need to reactivate the water schemes across the state for improved public water supply which he said will be possible through effective collaboration of stakeholders.

The commissioner on his part told the visiting legislators that the ministry was key to the stronger delta vision of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Okonta, a former Speaker of the State Assembly, acknowledged that the task ahead was enormous, saying that government was doing a lot to ensure adequate water supply in the state as the governor had declared a state of emergency in the water sector.

Okonta explained that the passage of the Water Bill by the Delta State House of Assembly led to the setting up of an inter-ministerial committee and drafting of implementation action plans.

He stated that N13bn had been expended on the Warri/Effurun Water Scheme through a concession arrangement, disclosing that there were over 600 water schemes across the state.

Hon. Okonta also disclosed that Governor Okowa recently approved the installation of treatment plants in public water schemes, saying that the ministry was seeking the intervention of corporate bodies in public water supply in the state.

He enumerated the challenges facing the ministry to include inadequate budgetary allocation, poor electricity supply to the water schemes, and obsolete pipes.

The commissioner also solicited the support of the Delta State House of Assembly and thanked members of the committee for the visit.

