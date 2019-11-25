Wastage of constituency funds, a serious call for concern — Prof Oshita

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The wastage of funds allocated to constituency across Nigeria as confirmed by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, who expressed disappointment saying there is nothing to show for it, calls for serious concern among Nigerians.

This observation was made by Prof Oshita Oshita, Executive Director, Ubuntu Center for Peace Building and Development while making a statement at a press conference by the Savannah Center for Diplomacy Democracy and Development in Kano on Monday.

He said “A few days ago, Mr President came to the public and told us that all the monies, that have been going in the name of the constituency and all those projects across the country have been wasted monies. There was no impact whatsoever. This should sadden every Nigerian.”

He explained that it has become necessary for there to be good leadership and accountability for democracy thrive.

“That is why Savannah centre is saying that leadership and accountability are the core of any success that we can be getting in this democracy. If they cannot get that then they are wasting our time.

“We cannot pretend that things are okay because they are not the last generation to be in this country, we have children and we have generations unborn. That is why we think this project is very important and we are happy that we have the partnership of the media.

“We should be serious about the kind of leaders we put in place so that they give the people what they desire so that we will not continue to spend money and still be seeing our people in a very sorry situation.”

Addressing the conference, Ambassador Abdullahi Omaki, the Executive Director of the Center expressed regret as to how good governance and effective leadership have continued to remain critical challenges in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

He said “good governance and effective leadership have continued to remain critical challenges in Africa and Nigeria in particular hence, hampering progressive growth, making it lag behind her peers.

“Effective leadership and good governance are two side of the same coin. One side is leadership while the other is citizenry the two must work together to produce effective leadership that drives good governance for sustainable development of nations and their people.”

Proffering solutions to the problems, Ambassador Omaki said “Ultimately, the success of any nation as that of Nigeria depends on some form of effective interaction between citizens, civil society, and the state. Meaningful results are more likely to be achieved when citizens, politicians and bureaucrats all have incentives to work and act together.

“While citizens have rights, demands and expectations to make from government/leadership the same citizens owe obligations to the government in terms of the effective partnership that can drive inclusive governance.

“It is imperative that citizens constantly demand through constructive dialogue the absolute necessity from the leaders, transparent actions and conduct which must be accounted for by the leaders. If social exclusions and discriminations are to be reversed, it is particularly important for governments, their agencies and citizens to work in partnership for the promotion of accountable and transparent governance.”

The press conference took place during a town hall engagement with critical non-state actors and stakeholders organised by the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD) with support from MacArthur Foundation in Kano.