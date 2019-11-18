Warri Wolves bag maximum points at home to Adamawa United

Warri Wolves produced a brilliant second-half performance to defeat 10-man Adamawa United 2-0 in the other battle of newly promoted teams.

The two sides failed to hit the back of the net in the MatchDay 3 clash of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) but goals from returning experienced striker Efe Yahere and Sunday Williams on resumption earned the Seasiders maximum points at home and unbeaten after three rounds of matches.

The visitors have their goalkeeper Bulus Pwadadi to thank for remaining in the game as he pulled three top draw saves to keep them with a chance of getting a point from the game.

Exciting Samuel Amadi should have opened the scoring on the 16th minute but for the outstanding Pwadadi. Amadi’s mazy runs was causing problems for the visitors and his shot should have nestled at the top right post but Pwadadi pulled a save to deny the Wolves marksman.

The visitors were defending deep earlier on and always waiting for a chance to break. Their effort almost yielded dividends on the 21st minute if Kenan Felix had been a bit more clinical. A searching ball from Lukmon Surajo fell kindly for the striker who was onside as Wolves were defending on a high line, with just Goalkeeper Ocheayi Richard to beat, Kenan ballooned his effort wide with the post at his mercy.

Warri Wolves signalled their intention of bagging maximum points early in the second half as the visitors were pegged back in their half.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men with only ten minutes played on resumption. Hard tackling defender Luran Javan received his marching order for a poor challenge on Michael Egbeta.

Michael Okoyoh was introduced in place of Egbeta minutes later to keep the visitors under pressure. It paid off on the 70th minute as wolves profited from a free-kick outside the box when Efe Yahere was upended.

Victory Omodiagbe well taken free-kick was headed for the bottom corner but hitherto brilliant Goalkeeper Pwadadi made a hash of it and was immediately punished as Yahere firmly planted the ball into an empty Adamawa United post.

Sunday Williams doubled the lead late on as his thunderous shot after a routine corner kick exchange with Michael Okoyoh left Bulus Pwadadi for dead.

Source: npfl.ng

