By Juliet Ebirim

… accuses Tonto of sleeping with pastors, snatching Ini’s man

Blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus and Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh are dragging each other on social media. In her posts on Instagram, the blogger alleged that actress, Tonto Dikeh slept with her colleague, Ini’s boyfriend and goes around sleeping with pastors. It seems they are both bent on dragging each other in the mud, as the fight continues to get messy.

“Tonto Dikeh you say I am full of jealousy? Then why did u go behind Ini to snatch and sleep with her boyfriend after you saw how good it was and thought he would give you the money he gave her?You broke that relationship. Isn’t that jealousy? As for bobrisky calling me out on your behalf. How and why should I respond to a man who has cardiac arrest of the blokos and now pretending to be a woman? I don’t know how to respond so I will ignore you Bob the one who is rejected in the gay community for being dirty and stinky down there. ….

Tonto Dike fired back denying the allegations. In another shot fired at Tonto Dikeh, Stella Dimoko Korkus hinted that the actress goes about collecting offering money from pastors and sleeping with them.

She wrote: ”That’s why nobody replies your call out. If you have more so do I but one thing you won’t accuse me of is going around to fvck pastors and collecting offering money to do slay queen on Instagram. I don’t fucking care what you post. Please go ahead. Churchill I am sorry I ever doubted all you said and even almost agreed to collect money to collect info from all your ex’s who were being set up to call you out. Call me out. I don’t fvck men of God or break up my friends relationships by stealing their deeks. Maybe you’re still suffering from the juju you said you got delivered from that Mercy Gave you to steal your destiny. ..you and I have arranged plenty press stunts from way back and please don’t forget you still owe me 200k for a PR stunt I did years back and you stopped talking to me becos of that or was it becos you fvcked Elohor’s husband?… Let me keep quiet like Ini despite what you did to her that year. …I am asking myself what I am doing exchanging words with someone who beat up her ex mum in law. Tsk tsk tsk. If you got shots on me please fire!!! ..and to think u could not reply Blessing after she called u out over your pastor fvck waka. Tonto please leave me,Let me work,u don’t have a day job,I do. God !is not mocked pastor Tonto”.

Vanguard