WAPCo, HACEY Health sensitise Lagos, Ogun students on climate change

West African Gas Pipeline Company, WAPCo has once again organized quiz and debate competition for secondary school students in Lagos and Ogun state to promote academic excellence and enhancing the spirit of healthy competition.

Speaking during the 6th edition of annual WAPCo Quiz & Debate Competition which drew participants from 20 schools in Lagos and Ogun State, External Relations Coordinator for WAPCo, Mr Temitope Sodehinde said that the programmes were put in place in fulfilment of the organization’s mandate to consciously affect the society within which it operates.

“Our Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR intervention focuses on health, environmental preservation, education and provision of social services. We have made investments in Education through the donation of furnished modern classroom blocks with offices and stores to schools in local communities in Lagos and Ogun States.

“In area of health, we have donated four fully equipped modern hospitals with staff quarters and provide safe water in host communities by donating boreholes. We have invested over $2 million in various skill acquisition, education scholarships and livelihood programmes.

The Executive Director of HACEY Health Initiative, Ms. Rhoda Robinson, who served as a judge during the competition, encouraged all students present to maximize every opportunity to learn, adding,“the primary goal of knowledge is to use it to make the world a better place. This debate encourages students to seek out knowledge and find ways to use it to improve their society”.

She also encouraged students and guests present to take active roles in mitigating the effects of climate change and protect our environment.

The debate focused on the topic: “Is climate change a threat to humanity?’ with students debating for and against the statement. The subjects covered in the quiz were Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, English Language, Current Affairs, and Government.

At the end of the event, Ajara Senior Grammar School, Badagry, came first in the Quiz Competition for Lagos while Lagos State Model College took the trophy for the best Debating team. In Ogun State, Iganmode Grammar School took both trophies as they came tops for both the Quiz and Debate competitions.

