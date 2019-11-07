The victory of Francis Ejiroghene Waive representing Ughelli North/South/Udu Federal Constituency at the Appeal Court has been described as one that will enable the lawmaker to focus on fulfilling promises made to his constituency.

READ ALSO:

Honourable Omokaro Kingsley made this assertion following Waive’s victory at the Appeal Court in Benin. The court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, Edo State had affirmed the election of Francis Ejiroghene Waive in the last general election.

According to Omokaro, ‘he has been doing good before but this victory affirms the voice of the people. The Constituency is in safe hands with Hon. Waive and we can now all sit and watch him fulfil his campaign promises.’

Omokaro assured the federal lawmaker of his unflinching support and unalloyed loyalty to his avowed developmental blueprints.

VANGUARD