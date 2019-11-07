Waive hails Appeal Court judgment affirming his victory

By Festus Ahon

THE member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency, Revd Francis Ejiroghene Waive, has hailed the Appeal Court judgment which affirmed his victory in the 2019 election, the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

Reacting to the Appeal Court judgment, which affirmed his victory and dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Samue Mariere, challenging his victory on February 23, 2019, National Assembly elections for lack of merit, Waive said the judgment has rekindled his trust in the judiciary.

Also read:

The lawmaker in a statement issued by his aide, Mr Bunor Agbomedarho said; “I am pleased with the well-informed decision of the Court of Appeal Benin City, which reaffirmed my victory in the February 23, 2019 elections. The Judiciary is indeed the last hope of the common man.

“We salute all our supporters that have taken out time in prayers and support. Once again, we reassure you that we shall not let them down.

“We also congratulate our brothers and sisters in all the other political parties for their sportsmanship. We have all played our respective roles well. This judgment has officially closed all issues relating to and emanating from the 2019 elections. We must now be fully focused on delivering dividends of democracy to our people.

“More than ever before, this judgment will spur me to higher performance, increased zeal and more commitment to see our people benefit immensely from the next level administration”.

Vanguard