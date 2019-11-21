WAEC launches portal for online request of certificates by private candidates

Honours 3 Abuja schools with $5000 over malpractice-free examinations

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE West African Examinations Council, WAEC,said it had concluded arrangements on deployment of portal to enable its qualified private candidates request for their certificates online.

The revelation came as it awarded three secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT,Abuja,with $5000 for being examination malpractice-free in 2008.

READ ALSO:

Chairman of the Nigeria National Committee, NNC, Hajia Binta Abdulkadri,disclosed this,Thursday,in Abuja,at the 57th Annual Meeting of the NNC, the highest policy-making organ of the Council in Nigeria.

She explained that the development was part of the Council’s efforts over the years, to “greatly improved on its service delivery to its numerous stakeholders.”

“The Nigeria National Office, in particular, has taken advantage of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to improve its service delivery.

“These, among others, include the online registration of candidates for both the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates and Private Candidates.

“This development has enabled the Council in Nigeria to achieve 100% migration from paper-based to electronic enrolment of candidates for its examinations,” she further explained.

She added,”The deployment of Quick Response Code (QR-Code) on its certificates, thereby making it impossible to falsify certificates issued by the Council; Candidates Identity Verification, Attendance, Malpractice and Post Examinations Management System (CIVAMPEMS); e-Marking and adaptation of Computer Based Test for its Aptitude Tests, form part of the ICT that has been deployed by the Council in Nigeria in the conduct of its business.”

“The adoption of Advanced Printing Technology and deployment of a new technological solution called “ITEM DIFFERENTIAL PROFILE” are some of the innovations adopted by the Council to tackle the menace of examination malpractice,” she added.

She said the three best schools in the WASSCE for School Candidates, from Abuja in 2018,were presented with the WAEC Endowment Fund Book Prize,worth $5000 for being examination malpractice-free.

“The Prize is worth 5,000 United States Dollars. Also, the three best candidates in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2018 in Nigeria will be honoured with the National Distinction/Merit Awards accompanied with cash prizes,” she said.