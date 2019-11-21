Vanguard Logo

VP Osinbajo presides over NEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Nigeria’s Constitution provides that the vice president is the Chairman of NEC. The council meeting is held monthly to deliberate on the coordination of the economic planning efforts and economic programmes of the various levels of government. NEC comprises the 36 state governors, the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, minister of finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other government officials as well as agencies involved in managing the economy.  Vanguard Nigeria News

