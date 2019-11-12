Vote your conscience, Ohanaeze tells Igbo in Bayelsa, Kogi

By Nwafor Sunday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has on Tuesday advised Igbo residing in Bayelsa and Kogi states, respectively to vote their conscience.

The group through its President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the Secretary General, alleged that Igbo residing outside Igboland face critical challenges, numbering from untold hardship through harsh-induced environment to imposition of double taxations by the host communities, making it unsafe for them to thrive in their business endeavors

In view of this therefore, OYC calls on Igbo in Bayelsa and Kogi states to use their PVCs and show strength by voting against candidates that would likely not protect their interest.

The group asked Igbo to vote for candidates whose policies will not discriminate against them or their children in schools.

OYC, equally admonished Igbo to vote for someone who will not violate their constitutional rights, irrespective of Party affiliation.

“Igbo should vote their conscience, there’s no Igbo Party in Bayelsa and Kogi States elections”.

Part of the statement reads:

“We have cancelled all endorsement of candidates in Bayelsa and Kogi States ahead of Guber elections holding in November 16th 2019.

“Some people used our name to endorse candidates, as there’s no authorization for Igbo to take side with any candidate.

“It’s the exclusive right for any Igbo with PVCs residing in Bayelsa and Kogi States to constitutional exercise his or her franchise and vote according to his or conscience.

“There’s no preferred candidate or imposed party or any Igbo Party or imposed decision on Igbo to vote for anyone.

“Go out enmass and cast your vote to any candidate of your choice. We urge security agents to protect voters especially Igbo during the Nov 16th elections.”

Vanguard