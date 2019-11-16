Vote counting in Okaka, Yenogoa moved to another location due to crisis

#BayelsaElect2019 At ward 3 unit 11, okaka yenagoa counting couldn't hold here because of crises. But security personnel were on ground to take Care of the situation #BayelsaDecides2019 pic.twitter.com/Bf9VoiqU9k — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) November 16, 2019

Vote counting has been suspended in Okaka, Yenogoa due to crisis and unrest and moved to another location.

It will be recalled that the outgoing governor, Seriake Dickson, has called for the cancellation of the election in Nembe, Southern Ijaw and other local governments due to violence.

Also, some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were reportedly abducted.

Vanguard