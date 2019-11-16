Breaking News
Vote counting in Okaka, Yenogoa moved to another location due to crisis

Bayelsa election update

Vote counting has been suspended in Okaka, Yenogoa due to crisis and unrest and moved to another location.

It will be recalled that the outgoing governor, Seriake Dickson, has called for the cancellation of the election in Nembe, Southern Ijaw and other local governments due to violence.

Also, some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were reportedly abducted.

Vanguard

