Vote according to your conscience ― Kogi Professionals tell voters

Ben Agande – Kaduna

Kogi Professionals in Kaduna State (KPKS) have called on voters in the state to ignore the threat of violence in the build-up to Saturday’s governorship election and vote only according to their consciences.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, the group expressed concern at the boldness and audacity of political thugs but enjoined Kogi voters to “reflect deeply, consider future implications for the state and its people and decide on how best to love the state forward”.

The statement jointly signed by Isa Ainoko and Mrs Mercy Ipinmisho noted that “cultists, thugs and praise singers are now being treated like royalty by politicians” in Kogi State, emboldening them to “dare to unleash mayhem in the presence of the Inspector-General of Police and INEC chairman”

“It is extremely reprehensible that a state that is completely lacking in all the indices of development and progress is also the state where extremely audacious thugs can attack a female governorship aspirant in the presence of both the Inspector-General of Police and the Chairman of INEC.

“It is troubling too that a government that has transparency and progressive ideals as the foundation of its populist campaign in 2015 now seem hell-bent on ensuring the exact opposite in the lives of Kogites.

“There seems to be more to the issue of the release of N10 billion war chest to Kogi State so close to a decisive election, especially when one hears that a particular party could be plotting to buy upvotes and election personnel at any cost.

“During Saturday’s election, Kogites must struggle to free themselves from pauperization and a dark future for the young generation by voting sensibly; our people should not sustain politicians who hold the people and the progress of our state in deep contempt.

“Civilisation and genuine democracy are receding fast in Kogi state, we are appealing to the security agencies, INEC and all Kogites to live up to expectation and perform their responsibilities without compromise with the forces of darkness on Saturday,” the group stated.

