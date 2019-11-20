Vivo’s new smartphone, V17Pro sparks competition in mobile photography

By Prince Osuagwu

Smartphone maker, Vivo has sparked off competition in the world of innovation with the invention of the first of its kind Dual Pop up Camera and AI Quad Camera. The company said it wants to make sure that its customers are satisfied with the quality of their pictures.

It said the new V17Pro brings brilliant camera systems on both the front and back of the smartphone to empower consumers to redefine their photography experience. The Country Manager, Felix Lu, said,”V17 Pro is a masterpiece that we are extremely proud of, as it reinforces our position as a pioneer in bringing best-in-class mobile experiences to the Nigerian market.”

Highlights of the phone include the 6 high-end cameras positioned in the front and rear of the device. The 32MP Dual Pop-Up camera and complimentary 8MP wide-angle front cameras also ensure every detail is captured clearly. Then, 8MP Super Wide-Angle Selfieis makes it possible for one to capture wide angles up to 105-degrees, bringing more possibilities to group shots.

Similarly, with the help of its 48MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle camera, 2MP Bokeh camera and an additional 2MP macro camera, the device’s rear cameras are perfect for that spot-on picture and also capturing landscape shots.

Other features of the phone include the “Pose Master” feature that offers cool and natural poses to match a variety of photo scenes, and the “Super Night Mode” which enhances clarity even at night shots.

According to Lu, V17Pro is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE processor with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM that ensures performance for applications and system can be operated smoothly at any time.

He said: “Its 4100mAh battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging Technology brings higher durability and faster charging that ensures the smartphone provides a long-lasting and safe mobile experience.

Vanguard