American rapper and actor, Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. a.k.a T.I has again taken his teenage daughter to the hospital to check if she was still a virgin, this apparently showed that she is going to be ‘daddy’s little girl’ for long.

According to Times miles zone, (TMZ) the rapper disclosed this during a podcast called “Ladies like Us,” which is hosted by two ladies, Nazanin and Nadia.

The 39 years old rapper, who was a guest in the show recently during a conversation on the feared sex talk with kids brought up the issue.

According to the rapper, he does not just accompany his daughter to the hospital to get her hymen checked annually, but he also sits behind to wait for the results.

The rapper added that he was simply exercising his right as a parent to steer his daughter away from what he considered as a bad decision.

One of the hosts of the podcast went on to say that most children later appreciate the decisions made by their parents on their behalf.

“I think that most kids in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have,” she said.

NAN reports that the Atlanta born singer’s daughter, Deyjah just turned 18 recently.

This had sent warning signals to all the guys out there waiting for her to come of age, which obviously was going to be a ‘long thing.’

