VIDEO: UNIBEN student shot dead during final year celebration

By David O Royal

A student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) was reportedly shot dead on Friday during the Faculty of Social Sciences Final Year Jean Carnival, a part of the school’s final year celebration.

It was gathered that the deceased, identified as Africicanado, a popular hypeman in UNIBEN, was murdered by a rival cult group.

It was also gathered that there was an uproar after gunshot was heard. Moments later, # Aficionado body was found lifeless in a pool of blood.

A twitter user who goes by the name Twoncrier tweeted that Africicanado made an exciting video the night before he was killed, he said “Yesterday, the murdered # Aficionado did this video, wherein he showed his excitement about entering the new month of November. Less than 19 hours into the new month, he was killed”

However, another Twitter user has blamed the incident on failure of the university administrators to provide adequate security for students on campus. And the act of empowering these campus cultists by way of no curbing their excess activities all over the country.

Watch video of the deceased lying on the ground in a pool of blood

Vanguard Nigeria News