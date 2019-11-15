VIDEO: President Buhari returns to Nigeria after ‘private visit to London

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari last night returned from his private visit to London, the United Kingdom.

Although the President was supposed to return to Nigeria on November 17, based on a statement from his media office when he left Nigeria for an official visit to Saudi Arabia, before the commencement of his private visit, he cut short the visit by two days.

The presidential aircraft conveying the president and few of his aides landed at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe airport at about 9.40 pm.

The Nigerian leader was received by his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello and some heads of security agencies as well as presidential aides.

President Buhari had on November 10 met with his long-time friend, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, at the Lambeth Palace, London.

President Buhari and the Archbishop last met in Oct. 2018, when Welby was in Abuja as a keynote speaker at a conference on religious harmony, shortly before the conduct of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

The Nigerian leader also on Wednesday in London met with the management of Pearson Educational Group in London.

The president’s media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, who confirmed the event, also posted the pictures of the meeting on his Facebook page.

He said that the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed attended the meeting.

Also in attendance, Adesina said, was the Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Justice Adesola Oguntade.

Vanguard