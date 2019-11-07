VIDEO: Maina leaving courtroom after court failed to deliver ruling

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, failed to deliver ruling on Abdulrasheed Maina, Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTM)’s bail application.

Justice Okon Abang, who disclosed this, said the date for the ruling would be made known at the close of work.

He said the reason for the failed ruling was due to heavy workload on the court

“On account of the heavy workload on this honourable court, the court shall reserve ruling on the bail application.

“The ruling is not ready. The court will give another date at the close of work today,” Abang said.

The former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is facing trial over his alleged complicity in a N2billion fraud, was on Thursday, brought before the Federal High Court in Abuja in a wheelchair for a continuation of his trial.

Trial Justice Okon Abang had fixed today to deliver ruling on an application the defendant filed to be released on bail pending the determination of the 12-count money laundering charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him.

Maina is facing trial alongside a firm, Common Input Properties & Investment Limited, which the prosecution said was involved in the alleged fraud.

Watch video below

Vanguard Nigeria News