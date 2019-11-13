Two elderly men have been reportedly nabbed for allegedly hypnotizing an innocent boy and collecting all the money he had on him.

The incident occurred at Abule Egba area of Lagos state where the victim was reportedly approached by the men claimed to be basketball players.

It would have been a stress-free and successful operation but the plan was foiled by some residents of the community who noticed the fishy act and rescued the victim from being robbed.

A Facebook user, Salawu Ajokeade shared the story on her Facebook timeline with videos and pictures

She wrote: “MAY GOD HELP US DIS EMBER PERIOD, THIS JUST HAPPENED CLOSE TO MY SHOP AT ABULE EGBA.THese 2 ELDERLY MEN WERE NABBED TRYING TO SCAM A GUY CLAIMING THEY ARE BASKETBALL STARS, THEY COLLECTED ALL THE CASH WIT HIM AND ASKED HIM TO GET HIS ATM…..FORTUNATELY FOR HIM,NEIGHBOURS AROUND NOTICED SOMEFIN FISHY AND STARTED SHOUTING THIEF AND THE BOY SENSES CAME BACK TO NORMAL. THEY HAVE BEEN ARRESTED AND TAKEN TO THE STATION…LET’S BE CAREFUL OUT THERE PLS AND BE WATCHFUL.”

Vanguard Nigeria News