Vice-President Yemi OSinbajo receives founder, AliBaba in Abuja

READ ALSO: Presidency confirms reduction of Nigeria’s Vice President, Osinbajo staff members
Photo Credits: Tolani Alli
Personal Photographer to the Vice-President of Nigeria
Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Photo Credits: Tolani Alli
Personal Photographer to the Vice-President of Nigeria
Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN.