Vibrant civil service will ensure vibrant economy – Gov. Sule

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has underscored the significance of training civil servants in the state.

According to him, “only a vibrant civil service will ensure a vibrant economy”.

The governor stated this when a delegation from the Zonal Office of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Lafia, visited him on Tuesday.

The Governor restated the commitment of his administration to training and retraining of the workforce in the state.

He added that the civil service in the state needed immediate training to meet the government and people’s expectations.

“This administration takes the area of training very seriously, we believe that the only way we can have a very vibrant economy in the state, is when we have a very vibrant civil service.

“If the civil service is ineffective and inefficient, it’s going to be very difficult for us to achieve most of the things we are doing,” Sule stated.

The Governor said Nasarawa State needed to have a civil service that is ICT compliant, computer literate and in tune with what is happening in the global economy.

“If you have a civil service that is still thinking 1960s, 70s then we are not going to be able to move as fast as we can. We continue to drag,” he said.

While promising to partner with the fund, the governor, however, expressed surprise that the state is not remitting its mandatory one per cent deduction.

Sule then directed the ITF officials to liaise with the Secretary to the State Government, as well as the Head of the State Civil Service, with a view to finding modalities on how the state would key into the training programmes of the fund.

Earlier, Manager, Lafia Area Office of the ITF, Malam Garba Hassan, said they were at the Government House to inform the Governor of their desire to key into the agenda of his administration on youth empowerment, skills acquisition and self-reliance.

Hassan added that the Lafia office has so far trained 900 youths, with each empowered with starter packs for self-reliance.

He stressed that the objective of the fund is to develop human capital in all sectors of the Nigerian economy while describing the ITF as the foremost training organisation in the country.

The area manager further disclosed that the fund embarked on advocacy lectures across the state, with a view to stimulating the interest of youths towards self-reliance.

He disclosed that the fund derives its revenue from the one per cent deduction from staff emolument of the revenue-generating institutions in the private and public sector.

Hassan solicited the support of the Governor towards ensuring that Nasarawa State remits its deductions to the fund.

“We feel that from the first day in office, your first task was to give out start-up packs for self-reliance. We feel we should key into your vision and mission.

“It’s like what we are doing. By your coming, you have gingered us more, that this is the direction,” Hassan said.

Vanguard Nigeria News