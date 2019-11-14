Uviejitobor dedicates Appeal Court victory to God, constituents

By Ejiro Oniyan

The honourable member representing Udu Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Peter Okagbare Uviejitobor, has dedicated his Appeal Court victory to God and the good people of Udu Constituency.

The Appeal Court sitting in Benin City reaffirmed Uviejitobor his electoral victory at the poll to put to an end to a legal battle in the just concluded House of Assembly elections in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a statement released immediately after the Appeal Court judgement, which was made available to pressmen, Hon. Uviejitobor said: “I dedicate my appeal court victory to God and the good people of Udu Constituency for their continuous support. This my victory will pave the way to quality representation,” he noted that without God, nothing would have been possible and said, he returned all the glory to God.

The honourable member also commended the tireless efforts of Udu leaders, PDP, friends, constituents and others who stood by him in prayers and in-kind towards the reaffirmation of the mandate freely given to him by Udu electorates at the poll by the court of appeal.

The Chairman, House Committee on Water Resources Development, posited that the victory marked the end of successive legal battle, noting that it will pave way for him to concentrate on how he can deliver quality representation.

He said: “This my victory marks the end of successive legal battle and will pave way for concentration on the delivery of quality representation. To my constituents, I promise that we shall not disappoint you,” he added.

Vanguard