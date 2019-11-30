Useni to challenge Friday’s judgment of Appeal Court

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The 2019 Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Plateau State, Sen. Jeremiah Useni, has instructed his legal team to prepare and proceed to the Supreme Court immediately to challenge Friday’s judgment of the Appeal Court which affirmed the decision of the lower tribunal in the case Useni instituted to challenge the victory of Governor Simon Lalong in the said election.

The decision was taken during a review meeting with the legal experts and General Useni who praised the team for holding strongly to the tenets of the profession and in bringing the issues in the petition to the forefront and commended them for standing firmly on the side of the rule of law and democracy.

Useni in a statement issued through his Media Consultant, Yiljap Abraham in Jos stressed he is determined that certain issues contained in the judgment must be straightened in the interest of justice, democracy and the future of Nigeria’s children.

“Our cause is the right cause. We should not make the law look as if it is not important. Let the Supreme Court declare whether lying on oath is not against the law,” he stated.

He described the judgment of the appellate court as a surprise, especially having dismissed the two Cross Appeals of the Cross-Appellants as lacking in merit and an abuse of court process.

He was also surprised that the judgment, delivered by Hon. Justice O.A Otisi completely avoided making any pronouncement on an earlier judgment of the Supreme Court which reversed the decision of the Court of Appeal expunging the testimony of 21 of his witnesses.

He thanked PDP officials, stakeholders, and supporters for standing strong and united all through the period the case lasted at both the tribunal and now the Court of Appeal. He assured that the mandate of the people of Plateau State to him and the PDP is sacrosanct and will still enjoy his support and commitment.

The legal team, led by Chief Counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, with Edward Pwajok, SAN, Benson Igbanoi, Sunny-Gabriel Odey, and many other legal experts are expected to lodge the appeal at the Supreme Court within two weeks.