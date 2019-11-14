US warns against violence in Kogi, Bayelsa elections

…To sanction offenders

By Victoria Ojeme

The United States government has warned against electoral violence in this weekend’s governorship elections Kogi, and Bayelsa States.

A statement by the by United States Embassy in Nigeria spokesman, Russell Brooks said te conduct of the bi-elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states is important not only for Nigeria, but for the African continent.

He warned that the US and other democratic nations are closely monitoring the elections and will sanction and perpetrator of violence in the polls.

“We, and other democratic nations, will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process or instigate violence against the civilian population before, during, or after the elections,” he said.

He added that the United States Government does not support any specific candidate or party in any Nigerian election.

He said “the United States supports the Nigerian democratic process itself. We support a genuinely free, fair, transparent, and peaceful electoral process.”

