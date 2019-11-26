US indictment: Yoruba Youths, Miyetti  Allah Kautal Hore stand with Onyema

By Lawani Mikairu

The National Committee of Yoruba Youth, NCYY, and the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Association groups, yesterday said it is disturbed by the allegations coming out of the United States regarding the purported indictment of Barrister Allen Onyeama, Air Peace airline chairman.

In a statement issued and signed by Comrade Odeyemi Oladimeji and Engr. Saleh Alhassan the National Secretary, the groups said “the sudden purported indictment of Barr Allen Onyema who has been doing business for decades in the US, and for many years he has never been found wanting until now, raises fundamental questions about the bad timing and the growing suspicion of many Nigerians over the motive behind targeting our own distinguished Allen Onyeama”.

The groups said it sees a pattern that portends international conspiracy to rubbish one of the few outstanding entrepreneurs in Africa. They further said Onyema has over the years built “a reputation of integrity, a promoter of peace and a hard working man, and cannot be allowed to be dragged in the mud” by what they called ” a western conspiracy.”

The groups also said the airline boss has been impacting the continent with footprint of integrity as a Nigerian dedicated to the service of Nigeria and Nigerians in difficult situations at various points in time, using his hard-earned income and God given wealth of wisdom.

“As law abiding citizens, we will not object to any process aimed at promoting transparency and accountability. Yet, we will not fold our arms akimbo and watch helplessly and hopelessly as one of our finest is being coerced and pulled down in broad daylight, without an iota of any subsisting clear evidence from a joint investigation between the US law enforcement agencies and Nigeria counterparts to determine the veracity of the claims before unleashing this dreadful move, deliberately aimed at tainting the image of Onyeama,” the groups said.

The group finally urged Nigerians, to rise up to this new attempt to destroy one of Africa’s fastest growing airline, just as it appealed to the Federal government of Nigeria to urgently intervene and approach this matter diplomatically.

Recall, on Saturday, chairman of Air Peace airline, Barrister Allen Onyema, and his Executive Director , Finance and Administration, Ejiroghene Eghagha were slammed with fraud and money laundering allegations by a US Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia.

