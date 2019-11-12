…Kick against attempts to ridicule him

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United States have thrown their weight behind Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, kicking against any plans to ridicule him by some people in the country.

The leaders who were reacting to some of the news making the round in Nigeria said that Osinbajo has contributed greatly to Buhari’s administration.

Dr. Baba Adam, former US leader of Pro National Conference Organisations, PRONACO and one of Nigeria’s most prominent citizens in the US said the contributions of the Vice President should be applauded.

“This is just a reminder that the clock cannot be turned back. The very best of this administration’s initiatives be it Homegrown School Feeding Program, N-Power, GEEP Programs, Niger-Delta Peace initiatives, Energizing Education and Market Initiatives, etc came out of the Office of the Vice President”.

The Borno state citizen who is a former chairman of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) also waded into the decision by the US government to deny Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti visa to the United States. He said Fayemi was denied the USA visa like hundreds of thousands of other Nigerians.

Similarly, renowned US judge and APC leader, Dele Alade, said politicians should leave the President and Vice President out of their games, so they can focus on governance.

“Any humiliation of the VP or Asiwaju Tinubu or other leaders will not be acceptable. All these shenanigans are because of 2023,” he said.

Adding that “VP Osinbajo has done a great job. We know it. Nigerians know it. Rather than helping Buhari/Osinbajo concentrate on delivering better governance to our people, some people and enemies of progress are bent on destroying the gains made so far and paralyzing governance.

“Tens of millions of Nigerians are suffering because of this. Only those lazy government officials who live on government and/or on government welfare (and not on their ingenuity) are unconcerned. We’re watching and we will hold them accountable.”

Vanguard Nigeria News