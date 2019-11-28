Urhoboland: Youth restiveness, illegal levies chasing oil companies — Okowa, Omo-Agege

By Festus Ahon

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege have blamed the relocation of multinational oil companies from Urhoboland to other parts of the country on youth restiveness and illegal development levies.

Speaking separately during the Second Urhobo Economic and Investment Summit organised by the Urhobo Economic Summit Group in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, they lamented that the development had also hampered economic development in Urhoboland.

The Urhobo nation, they held, must take advantage of their comparative advantage in the area of population and geographical positioning in ensuring the economic development of its people.

The Summit with the theme “Private Sector and the Future of the Nigerian economy: The Ease of Doing Business in Urhoboland” was Chaired by Engr. Mike Orugbo and had in attendance, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Mrakpor, Executive Director Business Development, NEXIM Bank, Mrs Stella Okotete, several speakers including Dr. Benson Uwheru among other dignitaries.

Okowa who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event reiterated the commitment of his administration to the creation of a conducive atmosphere for private enterprise to thrive and stressed the need for value re-orientation from dependence on government to self-reliance.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Olorogun David Edevbie, he said, “We have made appreciable progress in setting up the Kwale industrial park to speed up the industrialization of the state and to create jobs for Deltans,”

Omo-Agege, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Otive Igbuzor, said “Urhoboland has a significant role to play in the micro and macroeconomic prosperity of the state and country arising from its population advantage, the natural resources therein, and the hospitality of her people.

“The presence of a significant number of national industries: refinery, DSC, Otorogun gas plant, and Ogorode power station and the untapped potentials in agrobusiness, Urhoboland has the potential to be economically competitive.

“The planned revival of the Warri seaport by the Federal government will enhance the economic gains of Urhoboland and Delta State.

“We must, therefore, act decisively on the roadmap that would be agreed on at the end of this summit and I also urge the state and the federal governments, to continue to fight corruption and the bureaucratic red tapes that complicate the ease of doing business,” he added

In his keynote paper presentation Dr. Benson Uwheru, emphasized on the role of the private sector in economic growth, stability and reduction of poverty.

