UPU leadership postpones 2019 NEC election overpressure, court case

By Paul Olayemi

The Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, under the leadership of the President-General, Chief (Engr.) Joe Orode Omene, has postponed the forthcoming 2019, National Executive Council, NEC, election due for the first week of December 2019, following a pressure and lingering Court case at the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta state.

In a press statement by the UPU National Secretary, Martins Ahweyevu Mukoro, Esq., said upon recommendation of the President-General in consultation with the NEC, the Annual Emergency Urhobo National Congress in a meeting last Saturday, resolved in line with Article 9 (D) of the UPU Constitution that the election into the National Executive Council fixed for first week December 2019, be postponed for one year.

Mukoro said this became necessary as the Annual Urhobo National Congress in its emergency meeting was convinced that the turbulence of lack of unity in the Urhobo Nation since the last UPU election held in the first week of December 2016, according to the UPU Constitution and the purported election of a splinter National Executive Council held in January 2017 by a splinter group in violation of the Constitution.

Speaking further, Mukoro said, “The resultant litigation commenced at the Federal High Court Warri against the splinter group still lingers on without any resolution that can bring Urhobo Nation together under the same canopy.

“This is a special reason and or expediency touching or concerning the overall well being and survival of the UPU and the Urhobo Nation for which the President-General in consultation with the National Executive Council made the recommendation for postponement.

“The case at the Federal High Court has been adjourned to 19th Feb 2020. The resolution of the crisis of unity of the UPU is crucial to the orderly and legitimate transfer of the leadership power to a succeeding National Executive Council.

“Consequent upon, the postponement of the election due in the first week of December 2019 for one year, the National Executive Council of the UPU led by Chief Engr. Joe Orode Omene remains in office during the period of the postponement.

“The postponement is conditional and will be reviewed on the occurrence of one of two events whichever is earlier.

“The conclusion of the suit at the FHC Warri filed by the PG of UPU Chief Engr Joe Omene against a pretender Chief Moses Taiga who purportedly emerged from a strange and unconstitutional election held in January 2017 and organized by Chief V. E. Otomiewo, which case has been adjourned to 19-2-2020.

“Successful out of court resolution of the crisis engulfing the UPU by any of the patriotic Urhobo associations which have been working behind the scenes to enthrone peace and Unity in the UPU.

“In this regard, we thank the group led by Prof. Onokerhoraye, the Urhobo Renaissance Group led by Prof. Hope Eghagha and another group led by Prof. Temi Akporhonor for the efforts they made to resolve the crisis in the UPU. Thank you all.”

vanguard