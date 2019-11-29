(Updated) Supreme court removes prominent Oyo monarch, Eleruwa of Eruwa

By Adeola Badru

Twenty-one years after he ascended the throne of his forebears, the Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola has been dethroned by the Supreme Court on Friday morning.

Vanguard recalls that an Oyo State High Court had on January 26, 2011 removed. But not satisfied, he appealed the judgement.

The sacked monarch was installed the Eleruwa in 1998 by the Oyo State Government amidst protracted protests by members of the rightful ruling house after the last Eleruwa, the late Oba Bolanle Olaniyan, who is from the Akalako ruling house, passed on , on May 1, 1994. Although his nomination and selection by the kingmakers were challenged by the Laribikusi house, which argued that he was not a member of the ruling arm, but belonged to Akalako where the previous king emerged, the state government went ahead to inaugurate him, prompting the present action.

Those who challenged the authenticity of Adegbola’s claims to the throne are Mr. James Olatunde Idowu and Alhaji Ajao. Joined in the suit besides Adegbola are: the Governor of Oyo State, the Attorney General, Ibarapa Local Government, Chief Jacob Adewusi, Chief Femi Atanda, Chief Idowu Okeowo, Chief E. Ojebisi and Mr. Kasali I.

The plaintiffs, represented by the lawyer, Alhaji Lasun Sanusi (SAN) sought eight reliefs in their statement of claims which were all granted by the court. Having summarized all the submissions of the counsel to both sides, Justice Abimbola resolved all the issues in favour of the plaintiffs.

Vanguard Nigeria News