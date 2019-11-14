UPDATED: Storey building collapses in Lagos after fire outbreak (Video)

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A storey building was Thursday, gutted by fire as a result of power surge from one of the rooms before escalating to other parts of the building.

According to Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osantintolu, who confirmed the incident, the intensity of the fire led to physical cracks which eventual led to collapse of the building.

“However, no loss of life but two male adults who sustained injuries have been taken to the hospital for treatment,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

Rescue operation still ongoing as men of LASEMA alongside Lagos State and Federal Fire Services later curtailed the inferno from further escalation to other buildings.

