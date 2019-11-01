UPDATED: One feared dead, four rescued as two storey building collapses in Lagos

Also last Saturday, fire gutted a one storey building office block at number 38A Glover Road, Ikoyi. No life was also loss in the incident.

The building, according to source caved in at about 4.pm during a heavy downpour.

Report had it that workers working on the building were trapped as the structure collapsed on them while working at the site.

Director-General, Chief Executive Officer, of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident but could not confirm the casualty recorded.

He said LASEMA, men of the State Fire Service, Police and other rescue team raced to the scene of the incident on rescue mission.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the building collapsed around 4.10pm on Friday at Glover Court, Ikoyi.

“It is a two-storey building under construction. LASEMA already activated the Lagos Emergency Response Plan for all first responders to move to the site of the collapsed building.