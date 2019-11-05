UPDATED: Fire guts highrise building in Balogun Market, Lagos Island (VIDEO)

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Fire has gutted a highrise building at No 43 Martins Street, Balogun Market, Idumota, Lagos Island and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

At press time, a number of casualties could not be ascertained as efforts were still on to rescue trapped occupants.

The inferno was said to have started from the middle floor of the building around 10.30.am.

When contacted, Director General, DG, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the inferno in Lagos Island, saying efforts are on to salvage lives and properties.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “There has been a fire outbreak at No.43 Martins Street, Opposite Great Nigeria House,
Onipede Central Business District, CBD. “LASEMA has activated an Emergency Response plan. All the key stakeholders in emergency management are on the ground. The operation is ongoing. I will keep you posted,” he told Vanguard.

