Unveiling Wisdom Dafinone’s three poetry collections

By Osa Amadi

The poems in the three collections focus on crucial life issues, such as love, relationships, faith and hope. The beauty of our world is illuminated by love.

God is love – a divinely-derived concept that we are created in God’s image. This irrefutable “Sacred Heart” of divine love provides inspiration for redemptive love, human interactions and relationships.

Our world is continually captivated and enthralled by extraordinary love stories. Kingdoms and empires are won and lost on account of love. A world without love would be void, empty and lonely. In its core lies the nucleus of an unbreakable bond of mankind: man, woman, boy and girl.

Therefore, since God is love, let us all be guided by love.

Ode to Inamorata and Other Poems (Book One)

The first collection portrays pristine beauty in a love-crumbled and divorce-prone world, and the hope of triumphant victory. Triumphant love encompasses sacrifice, passion, piety and pain.

Dr. Solomon O. Azumurana (Department of English, University of Lagos), in his Foreword, states inter alia:

“In Ode to Inamorata and Other Poems, Dafinone, like a professional artist, dexterously employs words to recreate his contemporary world using universal imageries and symbolisms. The Poet’s passionate commitment to love and family is evident in his poems. The poems exhibit versatility of ideas, in-depth knowledge of subjects and a good mastery of language and literary resources.”

Nature, Travelogue and Other Poems (Book Two)

This Collection reflects the immense pleasures of travelling, adventures and discoveries. It is a profound appreciation of the cultural diversity of our globalised world. The expression “sights and sounds” assumes a more definitive interpretation and meaning – the naked reality or characteristics of each locality: beauty, attractions, distractions, et cetera.

Iquo DianaAbasi, Author of Symphony of Becoming, states in her Foreword:

“Dafinone uses his words to illustrate the beauty, culture and landscapes, from India to American cities of Virginia and Miami, and to his sojourn in Rome. Dafinone is a writer filled with love – of nature, of nation and life in general. And his poems are love letters to his nation, to places he has known, to his past, and even the future.”

Contemplations: Faith, Hope, Dirges and Other Poems (Book Three)

This Collection portrays a philosophical approach to life’s daily struggles and challenges: love, death, religion, and eternity. The Poet’s vision is to impact the society as a part of a collective voice for positive change. Regrettably, in most cases, it represents the single voice in the wilderness or penitential pews pleading and praying for collective redemption. Poetry condenses and crystallizes the capacity and power for the public good.

Prof. Otymeyin Agbajoh-Laoye (Associate Professor of Intercultural Literature in English & Africana Studies, Department of World Languages and Cultures, Monmouth University, New Jersey, USA) in her Foreword states:

“In this Collection, Wisdom Dafinone touches on many aspects of the essence of religiosity and spirituality in his engagement with human existence and relationships. Much of the poetry invites the reflection of the transience of life and recommends service to God and humanity as lasting legacies. The incorporation of visual and textual elements humanises the subject of the Poet’s contemplations.”

In summary, these three Collections of poems are the realisation of dreams nurtured in youth, abandoned in adulthood, and finally finding bright light in the sunset of aging maturity. These collections reflect the definitive advantages of maturity, introspection and studious scrutiny.

