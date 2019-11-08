Nigerians have been called upon to show commitment towards ensuring peace and unity in the country, as they are key factors in the pursuit of a sane, healthy society.

The call was made by a group, Movement for Peace and Unity under the Initiative for Conciliation and Right Protection in Abuja at a conference on peace and unity.

According to a statement by its convener, Ahmed Isa Shuaib, Nigeria does not need more violence, more atrocities and damages as the atrocities already committed by Boko Haram and bandits are enough.

It read in part, “Nigeria is a cosmopolitan country with great people and has been a key actor since it became a member of the United Nations in 1960, only eight days after its independence.

“Every member state of the United Nation must work towards the ideals of the Charter of the United Nations and the universal values it was founded upon. These include: peace, freedom, social progress, equal rights and human dignity.

“A key foundation for a prosperous and peaceful nation is a non-negotiable adherence to the rule of law. If this key factor appears negotiable, then a nation needs to reverse the trend such that a government-built policy around the use of dialogue, conciliation, mediation and other alternative dispute resolution methods in the solution mix are used to arrest conflict and foster unity.

“These methods can be equally applied to resolve the problems that have been existing between the Nigerian Shia Muslims, as the former United States of America’s Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, has warned the federal government to tread cautiously in the way it is handling the case of the leader Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

“As many devoted Nigerians are working towards that, we will like to use this medium to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for warning the police against excessive use of force and also call on the release of Shia Muslim leader in Nigeria Sheikh El-Zakzaky to enable him get access to medical treatment outside the country where his own doctors will handle his issue as the court granted that. We also call on the release of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), Omoyele Sowore and other Nigerian political prisoners.”

