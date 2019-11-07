The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN) has suspended 15 staff of the institution over their alleged involvement in job, and admission racketeering and sexual misconduct.

According to the university, the 15 staff are already facing an investigative panel set up by the university authority, and if found guilty, would be dismissed and handed over to the police for prosecution.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr. Okwun Omeaku, confirmed the development in a statement.

The statement read: “Not less than 15 members of staff have been suspended for their alleged involvement in a job, admission racketeering, and sexual harassment.

“Their suspension is a bold statement of the current university administration’s zero tolerance for corruption, misconduct and amoral behaviours among staff and students of the university. The administration will not fail to take decisive action on any staff or student whose action will drag the hallowed image of the university to the mire.

“The eagle is still watching and many people are on the radar.”

While commenting on the development, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof.Charles Igwe, said that there is no hiding place for any staff or student who hides under any guise to carry out activities capable of reducing the image of the university in the estimation of the right-thinking members of the society.

He said: “We are determined to restore the values we are known for. We are ready to deal with lecturers and other staff who take pleasure in victimising students in any form. We thank God that the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has mooted the idea of passing legislation setting out a five-year jail term for anyone found to demand sexual gratification from students in our tertiary institutions. We are determined to fight the scourge here in UNN.

“We are also saying that anyone who calls herself a student here should learn to be decent in dressing.

“As for people who go round extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public to offer them admission or employment, their time will soon be over. As I speak with you, UNN has suspended about 15 workers who were found to be in the habit of taking money from people to offer them employment or admission. We are going to use them as an example for others. It pains me when I hear that professors and Ph.D. holders and workers of this great event institution are involved in the scam. I will use this opportunity to advise those in the game to stop it.”

