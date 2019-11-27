UNN staff begins enrolment into IPPIS

By Ikechukwu Odu

University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, staff have begun enrolment into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, despite an attempt by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to boycott the exercise.

According to a statement released by the Registrar of the institution, Dr Chris Igbokwe, the exercise started on Wednesday at the Epko Convocation Arena, with the Faculty of Social Sciences being the first to be captured into the system.

In a statement entitled ‘Verification of Personnel Records and Biometric Data Capture for Federal Universities, Igbokwe, said both staffs of Nsukka and Enugu campuses of the university would be captured according to the timetable released by the institution for the exercise.

The statement read in parts ” We have on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, received Officers from Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Abuja who are on ground to conduct verification of personnel records and biometric data capture of staff of the University of Nigeria to complete their enrolment into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

“The exercise will commence today, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Ekpo Convocation Arena with a staff of Faculty of The Social Sciences. This will be followed by the Faculty of Education on Thursday, November 28, 2019. On Friday, November 29, 2019, spill overstaff from Faculties of the Social Sciences and Education will be captured.

“Details of the capturing of other Faculties/Schools, Institutes/Centres and Directorates as well as Administrative Departments/Units, Enugu Campus and College of Medicine will be released subsequently.

“This release is made to ensure the immediate take-off of the exercise.

