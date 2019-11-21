Unity Bank, AGITS partner to drive sustainable development

By Peter Egwuatu

As part of its efforts to promote sustainable development, Unity Bank Plc, in collaboration with Avant-Garde Innovation & Technology Services (AGITS), has championed stakeholders’ forum to drive major advocacy initiatives for stronger climate action.

The roundtable discourse themed:”The Future of Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Achieving Economic Growth with Low Carbon Trajectory in a Circular Economy” drew participation of development partners and major stakeholders to appraise commitments to sustainable development goals.

The Managing Director/CEO of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, who was represented by the Executive Director, Risk Management and Compliance, Usman Abdulqadir, in a welcome address to participants, also harped on the need for increased stakeholder engagement on sustainable development and to deepened commitments towards promoting climate change initiatives.

She added that “it is the hope that while sharing experiences on actions to protect the earth for future generations, the platform is capable of harnessing ideas to forge common action points and convergence for policy makers, entrepreneurs, sustainable development experts and other organizations playing pivotal roles to solve problems threatening the sustainability of the planet earth.”

The Roundtable provided the platform for stakeholders to evaluate developmental activities impacting on climate change and opportunities in a green economy as a means of improving environmental sustainability, addressing global warming, raising sea level, pollution, desertification and deforestation, and to determine effective response to promote community action, protect the environment and advance sustainable development in Nigeria.

