UNILAG trains 30 Imams in Mosque Mgt

VC urges them to be good ambassadors

The Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has urged the graduating students of Diploma in Mosque Leadership and Management, DMLM to be good ambassadors of the school and Islam, urging them to positively change the society through their sermons and mosque leadership.

READ ALSO:

Ogundipe stated this during the graduation ceremony of the 30 graduating students who received Diploma certificates in Mosque Leadership under the department of Religious studies of the institution last weekend. The Vice Chancellor who was represented by the Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof. Monday Ubangha congratulated the new Imams urging them to impact positively on the society.

“I urge you to be good ambassadors of the University of Lagos and Islam. You are carrying the certificate of the school and you are enjoined to be good representatives of the school at all times,” he said.

The Coordinator of the programme, Ag. HOD, Department of Religious Studies, Dr. Ismail Musa said

“Today, 30 students have been successfully exposed to various learning experiences including practical demonstrations in Tafsir and Khutbah delivery.

The programme was conceived as a platform for professional training of lmams and different categories of serving or intending officials of mosques.

“The feedback we obtain from the beneficiaries in terms of significant changes in their orientation and understanding of their enormous responsibilities is both impressive and encouraging. Our colleagues in the academia have also been appraising the programme since its inception.

Dr Musa who is also the Chief Imam of school, said two universities have already indicated interest in mounting similar programmes based on the success story at the University of Lagos.

“We are prepared to offer mentoring services to whoever decides to build capacity of lmams to be able to meet the needs of the 2lst century. We are keen on improving the quality of the programme through the identification of further needs of participants and responding to them adequately.

“One critical area of challenge is securing sponsorship for numerous qualified participants who are cannot afford the cost of the programme. I take this opportunity to call on stakeholders to recognize the need to support the programme by funding our scholarship schemes on a sustainable basis.

“Some of them have demonstrated brilliance in specific areas of their training. We have decided to recognize them specially today.

Imam Gbenle AbdulWasiy emerged as the best graduating student with a cumulative GPA of 4.64. He also clinched the Best Prize in Arabic Grammar and Khutbat presentation, Best in Principle of Mosque Management and Best in Professional Research. He was closely followed by Imam Mojeed Yahya Kolawole with CGPA of 4.21.

Delivering lecture at the event, Sheikh Ridwani Zuglool, Mudeer of Daru-Dawah Wal-Irshad, Arabic and Islamic Center, Isolo urged the graduands to continue to seek knowledge, keep abreast with developments in the country so as to be able to treat issues of interest in their sermons.

The Chairman of the Occasion, Dr. Fatai Lawal described the programme as laudable and one way of promoting peace and unity in the country. He congratulated the graduands urging them to make the mosque a more friendly environment where people will be encouraged to seek knowledge. In the same vein, Prof Wakeel Isola who is the chairman of Human Resources Development Center of the institution stated that the success of the programme would provide a solution path to the plethora of socio-economic problems confronting the nation as the new religious leaders would positively impact on the society.

Also, Prof M. A Bidmus on his part, urged the new Imams to further their knowledge as according to the Prophet, knowledge is from the cradle to the grave. He added that the mosque was designed for sustainability and that the Institution had provided the expertise with which they can sustain the mosques in their respective areas. Others who presented goodwill messages were the Baba Adini of Lagos and Chairman of the Lagos Central Mosque Council, Sheikh AbdulHafeez Abou and Head of Imams, Imam Tijani Gbajabiamila who also represented the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State at the occasion.

Vanguard