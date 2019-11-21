UNILAG law alumni honours Lagos CJ, Mrs Rhodes-Vivour

By Henry Ojelu

It was a night of glitz and glamour last Friday as the 1980 graduating class of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos honoured two of their outstanding members; Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba and Mrs Doyi Rhodes-Vivour.

While Justice Alogba was honoured for his recent appointment as Chief Judge of Lagos state, Mrs Rhodes- Vivour was honoured for her attainment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Notable members of the class that attended the event which was chaired by Prof Akin Oyebode were Supreme Court Judge, Justice Kekere-Ekun, Justice Jumoke Pedro, Prof Taiwo Osupitan, SAN, Mrs Titilayo Akinlawon, SAN, Eberechi Adiele, SAN, Chief Fatia Okunuga, Ms Aduke Akinboboye, Cyril Ogbekene and Mrs Ibiai Ani. Others are Mr. Adewale Doherty, Mrs Mayen Obi, Clement Babarinsa, Mrs Ajike Osisanya and Attorney Ignatius Chibututu

In his remark, Prof Oyebode said it was heartwarming to see that most of the graduating students of 1980 law faculty class whom he taught were doing well.

He said, “I am particularly happy that many of you in this class are doing well and representing the institution well. I am proud to say that over 70 of my students have become Senior Advocates while many more are judges, and very successful individual. For me, this is fulfilling knowing that you all are doing well.”

In his speech after he was presented with a plague, Justice Alogba thanked his classmates for the honour saying that it take successful people to celebrate a successful person.

“I am honoured that you all have come out tonight to celebrate my achievement. I consider you all, as very successful people because it takes successful people to celebrate a successful person. I can assure you that I will continue to do my best to promote justice and rule of law,” he said.

On her part, Mrs Rhodes-Vivour stated that her journey to becoming a Senior Advocate of Nigeria was not an easy one adding that she is glad that her hardwork over the years is being recognized.

Vanguard