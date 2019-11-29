UNICEF, KDSG launch child-friendly initiative in two LGAs

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Kaduna State Government on Thursday launched a Child-Friendly Community Initiative (CFCI), to improve children’s access to critical services.

The Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Thomas Gyang, said at the inception meeting in Kaduna that the initiative would be piloted in six communities in Igabi and Lere Local Government Areas.

Gyang, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Malam Mahmoud Yamusa, thanked UNICEF for supporting the implementation of the initiative.

He expressed optimism that the CFCI would significantly improve child development indices in the benefiting communities and provide the needed evidence to scale up to other communities.

He explained that the initiative was designed to strengthen community response to traditional beliefs and harmful traditional practices that affects the growth and development of children.

According to him, these among other problems could only be tackled by the community as the theatre of action.

“UNICEF is one of the biggest partners that are supporting Kaduna state in various programmes designed to improve the development and wellbeing of children, youth, adolescent and women.

“The CFCI is another programme that will be supported by UNICEF to protect children’s rights, promote their voices, needs and priorities.

“We are yet to make significant progress in maternal mortality, malnutrition, infant mortality and access to quality education.

“This community-centered initiative will significantly change the narrative by placing community members at the fore-front of responding to women and children’s needs.”

On his part, Dr. Zakari Adam, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Kaduna, described CFCI as “a concept that spurs individual and collective response to improve children’s access to quality health services, education, and protection.

“It is aimed at ensuring that all actors work in synergy to provide critical services to children by ensuring that every facility is functioning optimally to provide quality services at the community level.

“The goal is to ensure that all communities are child-friendly, to improve and protect the wellbeing of the child.”

Adam said that the inception meeting was too sensitive to relevant stakeholders on the initiative, to be on the same page, speak the same language and commit to contributing to the success of the programme.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Igabi Local Government Area, Malam Jabir Khamis, commended UNICEF and the state government for selecting the local government in the pilot scheme.

Khamis said that the initiative would go a long way in meeting the needs of the high population of children in the area.

