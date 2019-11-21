…Youths must embrace skill acquisition

By Ike Uchechukwu

Mr Chuks Ofulue, analysis and Advocacy Manager, Foundation for Partnership initiatives in Niger Delta , PIND, has asserted that unemployment was a trigger to conflict and youth restiveness in the Niger Delta region

He also added that most of the things taught in Universities will become obsolete before students graduate stressing that young people need to acquire skills to reduce unemployment.

Ofulue made the assertion in Calabar while addressing participants at a one-day Capacity building programme organised by YP-Calabar in Collaboration with PIND.

He said there was a need for young people to learn skills in Agriculture , ICT, Aquaculture so as to be able to reduce unemployment as well as curb restiveness in the Niger Delta.

He said: ” Unemployment is a huge problem in the Niger Delta because it serves as a trigger for conflicts, youth restiveness as well as all the kinds of ills the youths get involved in within the region and beyond.

“Skills acquisition is key to the growth and development of our youths because if they acquire skills in agriculture, ICT, aquaculture, entrepreneurship they will progress because the world has evolved.

” Most of the things students are being thought in our Universities will become obsolete by the time they become graduate because things are changing on a daily basis. Anything that has to do with youths development and employment is something we welcome in PIND.

“So for us gathering with YP-Calabar is an opportunity to contribute by adding value to reduce unemployment by empowering youths from the different sector including leather works capacity building and more all in a bid to end unemployment,” he stated.

“We believe that the youths who have gathered will gain a lot, we believe that once they leave here they will have the capacity to move forward in their various sectors,” he said.

On his part, the Convener of the event, Mr Wale Adenuga said the YP Calabar was all about empowering young people especially the ones below the age of 35 years, particularly fresh graduates, corps members and so on.

He said the concept of the programme was to get young people within the of 35 years to sit with the top executive to gain experience and insight to move their ideas and plans forward.

“We believe in the process, we have all made mistakes as executives which we don’t want the young people to make, so we give them our experiences so that they can gain insight and its an amazing networking opportunity to grow.

“Our young people must learn that there is a process to greatness and it creates an opportunity for the young ones to be mentored , a pie e of the right information and guidance can affect their lives forever,it is a confluence of opportu it, young people need to grow and not blow,”he said .