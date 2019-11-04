UNEMPLOYMENT: Nigerian Government empowers 416 youths

Argungu who was represented by the Acting Zonal Director in charge of South-south Zone, Mr. Edem Duke, said the cash value of the tools would be paid back by the beneficiaries, Saying both cash gifts and tools were to help them start and grow their businesses as budding landscaping service operators.

In his remarks, the Director Special Public Works, Mr. Cyril Ofiong, represented by Mrs Frannsisca Ezeagu, charged the beneficiaries to be committed to work and put the cash and tools into judicious use.

“This is what you will use to earn your living and train your children, take it very seriously. Out of the 50 applicants from Delta, you are lucky to be among the 11 selected ones”, Ofiong said.

In his opening remarks, the Delta State Coordinator, Mr. Tony Olu, said: “The challenge before the Directorate is to provide direction where there is none and livelihood when existence is threatened with unemployment.

“The disbursement is a continuous exercise and this cycle has captured 11 persons who have met the requirements needed”, adding that the NDE was out to reduce unemployment.