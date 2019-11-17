Breaking News
Translate

Unbreakable: An exhibition of man’s resilient spirit

On 5:13 amIn The Artsby

"Military positive identification, misplaced priority" — YCEBy Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

UNBREAKABLE is the title of Afeez Adetunji’s second solo exhibition which opened yesterday, November 16 at Alexis Galleries and will run till Friday, November 29, 2019. The exhibition is featuring the artist’s 28 recent works.

You need divine power(Opens in a new browser tab)

Curator of the exhibition, Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, CEO Alexis Galleries and The HomeStores Ltd, in a sterling testimony of the artist’s talents, said: “Afeez is my son. I am very proud of him. He is into rooftops. He is the first person to start making faces that come out of rooftops; copies are abundant. Big boys are copying him. You need to understand that Afeez is an artist who has taught even the big boys how to paint. He has been with Alexis since 2011.”

Concerning the now established tradition of donating part of the proceeds of every exhibition to charity, Patty said, “we hope that we are teaching the world how to do it right, because even if you give a little, for us it’s a lot for someone else.

Men even in professional settings are trash, says Kiki Mordi of Sex for Grades(Opens in a new browser tab)

Also speaking to Arts journalists, Afeez said the rooftop concept has been his trademark. “I wanted to be different from other artists, so I decided to include faces.”

Afeez who grew up in Ajegunle, Lagos, said the title of his exhibition – Unbreakable – and his works were greatly influenced by the slum environment of Ajegunle. Unbreakable, he said, refers to the unbreakable spirit of an artist whose ability was doubted. “The spirit can never be broken.” By extension, the title also alludes to the indomitable spirit of Nigerians and of the contemporary world.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.