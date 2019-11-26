UN pledges humanitarian aid for Nigeria against Boko Haram insurgency

By Victoria Ojeme

The United Nations has promised to offer more humanitarian support for Nigeria to mitigate the effects of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East region.

The President of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, Nigeria’s Prof Muhammed Bande Prof disclosed this when he visited the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in Abuja, yesterday.

He said the UN Systems and Nigeria are collaborating to stem the humanitarian challenges arising from the Boko Haram menace.

Bande said Nigeria deserves commendation for been a positive force in the region as the world is once again increasingly facing the threat of another arms race.

“The United Nations System has supported Nigeria in dealing with the regional problem of Boko Haram and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

We appreciate the efforts of Nigeria for leading other countries in the region to come together under whatever platform possible, not only in terms of humanitarian assistance.

“Increasingly, the world faces the possibility of another arms race. The issue of climate and what it has meant for countries around the world is imminent threat. I commend the efforts of Nigeria in being a positive force in Africa and global politics.

Nigerian citizens have continued soar at their various engagements at the United Nations. Their sense of professionalism and sense of duty is hearth-warming.”

On the inclusion of Women and children as the fulcrum of social and economic development, Prof Bande promised to that the UN will lead the efforts for the inclusion of women and children rights in Nigeria.

Speaking on the support he has received from his home country, Nigeria, since attaining the position, Prof Bande said, “immediately after my election, I visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, where he tasked me to be a good ambassador of Nigeria at the UN.”

He revealed that UNGA under him has within two months set a proper pace, which has been acknowledged by stakeholders. “Our mandate is very clear, peace and security is key.

So is education, social and economic inclusion. These goals are important for the global community. We have already a roadmap and have also made key appointments that will make the negotiation necessary.”

On his part, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama explained that “We are in a world that faces many challenges today and the UNGA mandate addresses those challenges.

“You have put forward as your programme for the year, quality education, which is a key area for us in Nigeria; peace and security, which is a pre-condition for a prosperous world; climate action and inclusion; poverty eradication –zero hunger.

Your programme is the one that this country and its government identify with. It also responds to our own priority as a government. We will work hand in hand with you to achieve those goals.”

Onyeama described other challenges like peace and security as equally important. “Humanitarian challenges that we are facing in Nigeria as a result of terrorism.

We are very appreciative of the cooperation of the United Nations with regards to those humanitarian challenges.

But we also appreciate very enormously, the cooperation of the UN Agency. The Representative of the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, in various sectors and all the other priority areas.”

Vanguard