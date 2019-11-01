Umahi sets to import electric powered automobiles in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi governor, David Umahi, has announced that the state is ready to start importation of electric powered automobiles in the state.

Umahi in a statement signed and issued to journalists on Friday through his Special Assistant on Media Mr. Francis Nwaze, disclosed that he is at the final stage of the arrangement with the India companies managing Directors including Mr Vinay Grover of Simba Group, TVS Company leaders, marketer of Electric Tricycles/Vehicles at Bangalore, India.

He maintained that the use of electric mode automobiles is not only a technology of tomorrow but a technology that cuts cost.

He, however, stressed that his passion remains on developing Ebonyi State to the amazement of the general public.

Recall that on Wednesday, 16th October 2019, the Governor presented a hand of partnership to India Government through the Indian High Commissioner, His Excellency, Mr Abhay Thakur where he enumerated establishment of Electric Automobile Assembling Plant, Importation of Sample electric-powered Tricycles, Buses, Motorcycles and cars, a few of the areas of partnership.

Others include; Agriculture where poultry, piggery and food processing top in his presentation.

He recently presented a public lecture at the University of Nigeria Nsukka on the topic, “Preparing Ebonyi State for a Zero Oil Economy”.

